Real Madrid announces Xabi Alonso as new head coach

Madrid [Spain], May 25 : Real Madrid announced the appointment of former club legend Xabi Alonso as the new head coach of the team from June 1 onwards on a three-year-deal.

He will be replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who will be joining the Brazil national side at the end of the La Liga season.

In a statement, Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid CF announces that Xabi Alonso will be Real Madrid's manager for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2028."

"Xabi Alonso is one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football. He wore our shirt in 236 official matches between 2009 and 2014. During that time, he won six titles: the tenth European Cup in Lisbon, one European Super Cup, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey titles, and one Spanish Super Cup," added the statement.

Alonso is also a Spain football legend, with a FIFA World Cup (2010) and two UEFA Euro (2008 and 2012) titles to his name in 113 appearances.

"Xabi Alonso began his coaching career at Real Madrid's youth academy, managing the U14 A team during the 2018-2019 season, where he won the League and the Champions Tournament," continued the statement.

Alonso makes his return to Real Madrid as one of the world's best coaches, with immense success with Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the League, Cup, and German Super Cup in three seasons.

On Monday, Alonso will be presented as the new coach at an event in Real Madrid City.

