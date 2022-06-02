Real Madrid bid farewell to Gareth Bale and Isco

Real Madrid on Wednesday announced that Gareth Bale and Isco will leave the UEFA Champions League winners upon the expiry of their contracts.

Since Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid on September 2, 2013 at the age of 24, he has experienced one of the most glorious eras in Los Blancos history. During his time at Real Madrid, he has collected 19 trophies: five European Cups, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

On an individual level, he was named Best Player of the 2018 Champions League Final and won the Golden Ball at the Club World Cup in the same year.

In addition to his impressive silverware, Gareth Bale will be remembered by all Real Madrid fans for his wonderful and decisive goals such as his unforgettable header in the Champions League final in Lisbon, his amazing solo run in the final of the Copa del Rey in Valencia and his iconic overhead kick in the final of the Champions League in Kiev, where club secured La Decimotercera.

"Real Madrid is and always will be his home, and we would like to wish him and all his family the best of luck for the future. Real Madrid would like to express its sincere gratitude and affection to Gareth Bale, a player who will forever be part of the club's legacy," Real Madrid in a statement said.

While Isco who joined Real Madrid when he was just 21 years old has also been part of an era at Santiago Bernabeu that will remain in the memory of all Madridistas and football fans.

Isco has also lifted 19 trophies in a glittering career with Los Blancos: five European Cups, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups. He was also named Best Player of the 2017 European Super Cup Final.

( With inputs from ANI )

