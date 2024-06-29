Real Madrid confirms Joselu's exit after reaching agreement with Al-Gharafa SC

Madrid [Spain], June 29 : La Liga giants Real Madrid FC confirmed on Friday that they have reached an agreement with Al-Gharafa SC regarding the transfer of Joselu.

Joselu began his journey with Real Madrid in the academy in 2010 at the age of 20 when he joined Castilla. He played for two seasons and was involved in the club's promotion to the Second Division in the 2011-2012 campaign.

He was the top scorer in the team in the two seasons that he spent with the reserves. In the second of them, in the 2011-12 season, he proved to be instrumental in securing promotion to the Second Division. He found the back of the net 19 times in the regular league and 7 more in the promotion play-offs.

He made his debut for Los Blancos in 2011 against Almeria by coming off the bench in front of Madrid fans in Santiago Bernabeu. Barely three minutes passed on the clock, and he registered his name on the scoresheet.

In 2012, the Spanish striker left Madrid and went to play in different parts of Europe. It marked the second time in his decorated career, Joselu featured in the shades of Real Madrid.

Before returning to Real Madrid, he was the top Spanish goal scorer in the last La Liga campaign, scoring 16 goals for Espanyol.

He returned to Los Blancos last summer and made 49 appearances for them in the 2023-2024 season. The 33-year-old racked up 18 goals and won three trophies including one Champions League, one La Liga and one Spanish Super Cup.

Two of his goals came in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich. Joselu played a crucial role in the final at Wembley that saw Real Madrid lift their 15th European Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor