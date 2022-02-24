Roman Yaremchuk celebrates goal by showing emotional gesture amid Russia Ukraine war

Ukraine and Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk removed his shirt to display his nation's emblem after scoring the equalizer for his club on Wednesday night. The 26-year old made this gesture after Russia has invaded his homeland and declared war. As far as the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match result is concerned, the Benfica vs Ajax game ended 2-2. The footballer was wearing the trident of Ukraine under his team’s jersey. He was brought on as a substitute in the 62nd minute and got his goal 10 minutes later. Benfica came from behind twice to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash.

Sebastien Haller scored for both teams in the first half. The prolific Ivory Coast striker now has 11 goals for Ajax in his first seven Champions League matches, the highest tally ever by a debutant in Europe’s top club competition. Soccer players that represent the Ukrainian national team have had a difficult week playing for their respective clubs while also worrying about their homeland. The 26-year old wrote that he was proud of being Ukrainian and that he wanted to express his support to everyone in his native land, stating that they had to unite now. He ended his emotional post by showcasing his gratitude to the armed forces for defending the country in such unprecedented times.

