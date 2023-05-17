SAFF Championship 2023 draw announced

New Delhi [India], May 17 : The draw for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship was announced on Wednesday.

The official Twitter handle of All India Football Federation (AIFF) made the announcement on Twitter.

The Draw for the #SAFFChampionship2023 is done, and here's how things stand Watch the post-draw Media Interactions here https://bit.ly/3BQu89D #IndianFootball," tweeted AIFF.

Group A has India, Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan.

Group B has Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The upcoming SAFF Championship will take place in India from June 21 to July 4.

The defending champions are India, who have eight titles to their name. They are also the most successful team in tournament history. They defeated Nepal 3-0 in the final of the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The first-ever edition of the tournament took place in 1993.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor