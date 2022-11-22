Saudi Arabia fans celebrate team's stunning win over Lionel Messi's Argentina
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 22, 2022 08:16 PM 2022-11-22T20:16:56+5:30 2022-11-22T20:18:00+5:30
Saudi Arabia fans were over the moon after Herve Renard's men scripted one of the biggest shocks in World ...
Saudi Arabia fans were over the moon after Herve Renard's men scripted one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina. The green-clad Saudi fans were on their feet in the Lusail Stadium as they let out chants of "Our team fulfills our dreams!"Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis the win. Argentina took an early lead with a 10th-minute penalty by Messi.
Saudi Arabia taking the lead & match winning goal against Lionel Messi's Argentina in FIFA World Cup hits different in Arabic commentary, The Pure Passion!#Argentina #ARGKSA #ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/RAFAo3jTVi— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) November 22, 2022
The Argentina loss rivals other World Cup upsets like Senegal's 1-0 win over titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States beating England by the same score in 1950.Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run ended at the Lusail Stadium in Messi's fifth —and likely last— World Cup.