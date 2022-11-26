Saudia Arabia players receive Rolls Royce as gifts after their victory over Argentina

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup heroes are all set to receive a gift as a reward for their stunning comeback victory over Argentina in Qatar.

According to a Malaysian mail, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will hand each of his country’s newest heroes a Rolls Royce after they fought back from 1-0 down to beat Lionel Messi’s side 2-1.

Messi had given Argentina the lead before a remarkable comeback by Saudi Arabia. If you go to a World Cup, you have to believe in yourself. Anything can happen in football,” Renard said after the game.

It is not the first time a Rolls Royce has been awarded to a Saudi Arabian player, with Saeed Al-Owairan taking delivery of one of the luxury cars after the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Belgium in the 1994 tournament.