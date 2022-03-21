Serie A: Juventus beat Salernitana, Abraham's brace powers Roma to derby win against Lazio

The front pairing of Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic netted first-half goals to defeat Salernitana as Juventus collected a fourth straight league win to extend the unbeaten run in Serie A to 16 matches.

The Bianconeri did the job before the interval against the basement side to close the gap on Inter to one point before the Derby d'Italia after the international break.

The Juventus front two did the damage early on. With only five minutes on the clock, Juan Cuadrado found Vlahovic inside the penalty area. The number seven rolled the ball into the path of Dybala, who held off the challenge of Norbert Gyomber before drilling a low shot in off the post to give an advantage to Juve.

Soon, the second goal did arrive as a cross from Mattia De Sciglio was met on the six-yard line by Vlahovic, whose header nestled beyond Sepe.

Elsewhere, Tammy Abraham helped AS Roma in claiming the derby win over Lazio by 3-0. English striker Abraham netted a stunning brace to help Roma to win in the Derby Della Capitale.

It took former Chelsea forward less than a minute to give Roma the lead in the Stadio Olimpico. The striker then doubled Roma's lead in the 22nd minute and took his Serie A tally to 15 for the season.

Late in the half, Lorenzo Pellegrini curled a stunning free-kick to give 3 goal advantage to Roma.

( With inputs from ANI )

