Serie A side Roma signed Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton

Rome [Italy], July 23 : Serie A side AS Roma announced the signing of Evan Ferguson from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The Italian club released a statement to announce Ferguson's arrival on Wednesday, which read, "AS Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Evan Ferguson from Brighton & Hove Albion. Ferguson will join Roma on loan with an option to buy."

Born in Bettystown on October 19, 2004, Ferguson became the first ever Irish player to join Roma. He began his career at Bohemian FC and went on to join Brighton in 2021, where he played in the Premier League. In January 2025, he went on loan to West Ham United and made eight appearances.

He made his debut for the Ireland national team in November 2022 and to date has scored four goals in his 18 appearances. The Irish forward racked up 103 appearances and 21 goals for club and country.

Reacting to the loan, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said, as quoted from a statement released by the club, "Evan had a challenging period across the past season and a half, and it has been one disrupted by niggling injury issues, which haven't allowed him a run of games."

"He is over those injuries and has come back in great shape. Now he really wants to play regularly. This is an exciting opportunity in a strong league and with the prospect of European football. We wish Evan well for the season ahead and will be watching his progress closely throughout the season," he concluded.

Ferguson's first Premier League goal came in December 2022 against Arsenal, before a fine run of form saw him finish the campaign with six top-tier goals and two assists, as Brighton earned a qualification for European football for the first time.

