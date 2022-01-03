Showed great discipline and concentration: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic hailed the spirit and effort of his players as they beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 to reignite their semi-final hopes after recent defeats in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Bandovic was particularly pleased with his players' response after losses in the last two matches.

"I think we were very good tactically. We showed great discipline and concentration. It was difficult for the boys as we are playing after two losses. These players give everything for the team every match and that makes me proud. Their effort, their spirit was great and we had problems before this game," said Bozidar Bandovic in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

Talking about dropping Vishal Kaith and playing with Debjit Majumder, the head coach said that the decision was taken for the team's benefit and will also help both the players.

"He had a good game but we played well as a team. We win and lose as a team. I always make the decision that's best for the team and that decision was for Debjit to play and Vishal to take a break. We are helping both of them," said the head coach.

Lucasz Gikiewicz scored the game's only goal as Chennaiyin moved up to the fifth place.

"We needed a goal from a set piece because we were working so hard. He scored that goal and I'm very happy for him. But the team's win is more important. Now we will have to wait for Valskis to be fit," said Bandovic.

( With inputs from ANI )

