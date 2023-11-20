Spain beats Georgia Euro 2024 qualifier, but loses Gavi with knee injury

Madrid, Nov 20 Spain defeated Georgia 3-1 European Championship qualifying campaign on a high and ensure its top seeding in Germany next June.

Robin le Normand, Ferran Torres, and an own goal contributed to Spain's hard-fought, but deserved win to conclude its. However, there was also bad news after FC Barcelona's young midfielder, Gavi, sustained a first-half injury that appears to be serious to his knee, reports Xinhua.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made significant changes to his starting 11 from Thursday's 3-1 win in Cyprus, with players such as Rodri, Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal, and Unai Simon all joining the side.

Le Normand opened the scoring in the fourth minute by heading a Ferran Torres free-kick in at the far post.

Spain had previously defeated Georgia 7-1 two months ago, and when Georgia's keeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, denied Morata four minutes later, it seemed the visitors might face another challenging game. However, they equalized in the 10th minute when Giorgi Chakvetadze's perfect pass set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score past Unai Simon.

While Georgia appeared more resilient in defense compared to their last match in September and played with determination, Mamardashvili had to intervene again to parry Ferran's free-kick, before Spain experienced a setback with Gavi's injury and subsequent replacement by Oihan Sancet.

Ferran nearly assisted Morata again, but Spain's prime chance before halftime came when Nico Williams's attempt from outside the area went narrowly wide.

In the second half, Spain returned with greater vigor, and Mamardashvili excelled in denying Rodri's header following Ferran's effort. However, Mamardashvili couldn't prevent Ferran from heading Spain back into the lead after a precise cross from Jose Luis Gaya, following collaboration with Williams.

Lamine Yamal substituted Ferran soon afterward to earn his fourth cap, solidifying his commitment to Spain over Morocco. He played a role in Spain's third goal when his cross deflected off Luka Lochoshvili, misleading Mamardashvili.

The closing minutes saw De la Fuente's side content to maintain their lead in a result that extends their streak to seven wins in their last eight games, along with a penalty shootout victory in the UEFA Nations League.

