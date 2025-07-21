"Special Olympics players are getting complete help": Raksha Khadse reaffirms government support for athletes

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Special Olympics Bharat hosted a heartfelt felicitation ceremony on Monday, to honour the outstanding performance of the Indian football teams at the recently concluded Gothia Cup 2025, held in Gothenburg, Sweden. The ceremony was graced by Raksha Khadse, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports along with Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat.

While speaking to the media, Minister Raksha Khadse emphasized that financial constraints are not a hurdle for athletes in India, especially those representing the country on international platforms like the Special Olympics.

"I don't feel that there is a lack of funds anywhere. You can see that, especially for the athletes, the Indian government has made a lot of contributions. You can see that like other athletes, para-athletes and all the players of the Special Olympics, all our players are getting complete help from the government. They are also being given cash money. So I don't think there is a lack of funds anywhere. You must have also seen that our respected Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also made the same decision, that we have to provide all the athletes and all the coaches with good facilities through the Indian government, through the sports ministry," she said.

Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, expressed immense pride in the Indian team's achievement on the global stage.

"The Gothia Cup, which was held in Sweden, in Gothenburg, 70 countries from all over the world participated in it and in those 70 countries, 40,000 players, both normal and special, participated in this competition. This was a gathering of football lovers and in that, the Special Olympics India team reached the finals of the Gothia Cup and became the winner. For this, I congratulate this team a lot," she said.

The Special Olympics Bharat boys' team defended their title with unmatched resolve, emerging Gothia Cup champions for the second consecutive year. Their journey was a powerful display of confidence, camaraderie, and rising above limits, qualities that define not just the team, but the inclusive movement they represent.

India lifted the 2025 Gothia Cup after dominating the final and defeating Poland by 3-1. Ankush Kumar (8', 14') scored a brace and Saheer Muhammad (29') scored a goal as well, emerging as the stars in the final for India. Saheer also emerged as the top goalscorer for India, recording a total of 7 goals while Ankush and Stalin Kumar followed with 3 and 2 goals respectively.

The Indian team's stellar performance at the prestigious Gothia Cup has not only brought pride to the nation but has also highlighted the growing strength and resilience of India's Special Olympics movement. The felicitation ceremony was a reminder that with the right support and recognition, every athlete can shine on the world stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor