Stage set for inaugural Eves Super League

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Pune is all set to witness a remarkable event in the realm of youth sports as the inaugural Eves Super League, an Under-16 girls 5-a-side football tournament, kicks off. This pioneering event, scheduled at HA Colony Ground, Pimpri-Kharalwadi, aims to inspire young female athletes and foster a spirit of sportsmanship and competition.

The Eves Super League is a platform for under-16 girls to showcase their football skills. This initiative seeks to promote gender equality in sports and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle among young girls.

The inaugural edition will see a participation of 8 teams, who will play a minimum of 14 matches each. The league will be held only on weekends.

The eight teams are Ashoka Football Club, Eves Football Academy, Snigmay Pune Football Club, Junior's Football Club, KMP Aspire, Sniper Sports Academy, PowerPuff Girls and Sangat Football Club.

The Eves Super League aims to become an annual fixture in Pune's sports calendar, promoting youth participation and development in football. The tournament focuses on creating a positive and encouraging environment for young girls to thrive in sports.

