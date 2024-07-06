"Still suffering the defeat": Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez after loss to France

New Delhi [India], July 6 : After his side's disappointing loss against France in the quarter-final match of the EURO 2024, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez said that they are still suffering from the defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2024 after their disappointing loss against France. Portugal kept the game 0-0 until the full time of the match, but in the penalties, they failed to save a single shot from the French players and lost by 5-3.

Speaking after the match, Martinez talked about Cristiano Ronaldo's chances fo retiring from international football and said that no decision has been made till now. The head coach added that everything is too raw for his side.

Martinez confirmed that no 'individual decision' has been made after the match against France on Friday.

"No. Everything is too raw. We are still suffering the defeat. There's no individual decision at this point," Martinez was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner displayed a sloppy performance in the quarter-final match against France. Ronaldo had the fewest touches (40) of any outfield player to play 90 minutes. The 39-year-old played the whole 120 minutes of the match and kept only three shots in the game.

The 2024 edition of the EURO Cup has been disheartening since he failed to score a single goal in the tournament after playing all five matches. However, he kept just one assist.

Portugal dominated the quarter-final match against France in Hamburg. Ronaldo's side kept a total of 60 percent ball possession, on the other hand, France kept 40 percent ball possession.

After both teams failed to score in the 120 minutes of the match, the game moved to penalties. Portugal's Joao Felix was the only player to miss the penalty, and pushed Roberto Martinez's side in the back foot. Later in the match, the French side won the game 5-3 on penalties.

