Subroto Cup: Chandigarh's Govt Model SSS prevail on penalties over Amenity Public School to be crowned champions

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh prevailed over Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand on penalties (5-3) to be crowned champions of the 62nd Subroto Cup Junior (U 17) Boys Inter School International Football Tournament in an exciting final played here at the Dr. B.R Ambedkar Stadium.

Air Chief Marshal V.R Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of Air Staff along with Anju Bobby George, the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships presented the trophy to the winning team and also declared the tournament close.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief Marshal V.R Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of Air Staff said, "Subroto Cup is conducted every year with an aim to promote the game of football at the grassroots level and with a vision to inculcate sportsman spirit and provide opportunity to the school children across the country to showcase their talent at the national platform. The tournament is an ideal arena for the children to enhance their playing skills and to interact with each other culturally and socially. My heartiest congratulations to the winners and also to all the other teams which participated. I also congratulate the organising committee for the successful and impeccable conduct of the tournament."

The crowd were treated to some enthralling performances before the kick off starting with a performance by the Air Force Band which was followed by a thrilling drill display by the Air Warriors Drill Team of the Indian Air Force. The audience were also mesmerised by a colourful performance by the children of the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute.

There were several awards including cash prizes, given out at the end of the final. The Fair Play Trophy and cheque of Rs 50, 000 was presented to Mother International School, Zahir, Brambey, Ranchi, Jharkhand by the Family of Late Wg. Cdr. K.K Ganguly. Rohit of Govt. Model SSS, Chandigarh was awarded the Safe Hand Trophy for the best goalkeeper and a cheque of Rs 25, 000. The Best Coach cheque of Rs 25,000 was awarded to Sandeep Singh of Govt. Model SSS, Chandigarh. Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand was awarded a cheque of Rs 40, 000 for the Best School. Boinao Singh of Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand was awarded the Best Player Trophy and a cheque of Rs 40, 000.

The Runner's Up of the tournament received Rs 2, 00,000 along with the runners up trophy, which was presented by Air Marshal R.K Anand, Air Officer in Charge (Administration) The Winners of the Subroto Cup were presented the Winner's Trophy by the Chief Guest along with a cheque of Rs 3, 50,000.

Match Report

Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B, Chandigarh - 5 (0)

Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand - 3 (0)

The first half saw both teams fighting for possession in the middle of the park with Chandigarh looking to play long balls into the opposition half while Amenity played the ball from the back trying to create space between the defence. Chances were at a premium for both teams and the best one fell for Chandigarh. Amenity goalkeeper, Kunal spilled the ball inside the six-yard box but Thongbam Lalchenba could not put the finishing touches. Chandigarh did put the ball in the net during the closing stages of the half, but it was ruled out for offside.

Amenity Public School could have taken the lead at the start of the second half with Boinao just having to beat the goalkeeper blasted the ball over the post. At the other end, Chandigarh also missed a chance with Bobby Singh misguiding a free header off a corner kick. The rest of the half was tightly contested and both teams could not find the winning goal, sending the match into extra time.

Chandigarh spurned a golden opportunity in the initial minutes of extra time with Bobby Singh missing a sitter with the goal free in front of him. Both teams could not create any clear-cut chances as the match moved into penalties.

Both teams converted their first two kicks but Yumnam missed the third kick for Amenity before Chandigarh converted their third. Bobby Singh converted the decisive kick for Chandigarh to start the celebrations for the winners.

A total of 38 teams participated in the Junior Boys (U 17) category of this edition's Subroto Cup including teams from Bangladesh and Nepal.

