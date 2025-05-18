Sunil Chhetri's visit lights up Blue Tigresses camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 : The Blue Tigresses had a special visitor at their camp in Bengaluru - senior men's national team captain Sunil Chhetri, as per the AIFF official website.

The Blue Tigers forward had some encouraging words for the women's team as they prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers, to be held next month. The Blue Tigresses also presented Chhetri with an India kit signed by all the team members.

The senior women's national team, coached by Crispin Chettri, are currently training at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, and will also play two FIFA Women's International Friendlies against Uzbekistan on May 29 and June 3, in the city.

While this was not the first time that Chhetri visited the women's team, he expressed his surprise at the number of new faces he saw at the camp.

"It was an amazing experience. There aren't too many old faces left from the last time I met this team, which just tells you how old I've become. There are a lot of youngsters, and I got very good feedback from the head coach about them," said Chhetri, as quoted on the AIFF official website.

"There are a lot of youngsters, and I got very good feedback from the head coach about them. Everyone looked happy and chirpy. They've got some good friendlies coming up against Uzbekistan and then the Asian Cup Qualifiers, and I wish them the very best. I just want them to be happy, feel comfortable together, and enjoy their training," the striker added.

The Blue Tigresses, clubbed in Group B, will begin their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifying campaign on June 23 against Mongolia in Chiang Mai, Thailand, following which, they play Timor-Leste (June 29), Iraq (July 2), and hosts Thailand (July 5).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor