Super Cup 2024: Inter Kashi thrash Rajasthan United 5-0 to make Group Stage

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 Mario Barco scored a brace to help Inter Kashi thrash Rajasthan United FC 5-0 and qualify for the group stage of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 here on Monday.

Edmund Lalrindika, Tomba Singh and Muhammad Ajsal were the scorers in the one-sided playoff. The win not only demonstrates Inter Kashi’s strength but also sets the bar high as they advance to Group D of the tournament, where they will face Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Odisha FC.

Barco was in his element from the start and helped Inter Kashi take the lead in the 10th minute. Jackichand Singh made a dazzling run on the right before delivering a low cross into the box.

As Rajasthan United’s goalkeeper Sachin Jha moved off his line in an attempt to intercept the cross, Barco timed his run perfectly into the box. He met the ball with precision and directed it past the goalkeeper, finding the far post to give Inter Kashi an early advantage.

Lalrindika doubled Inter Kashi’s lead in the 58th minute. He showcased his skill with a well-timed volley, meeting a cross from the right side and sending the ball past the goalkeeper.

Inter Kashi extended their lead in the 73rd minute through a penalty. Jha brought down an onrushing Sandip Mandi inside the box and the referee Pranjal Banerjee immediately pointed to the spot. Barco stepped up and buried the ball in the left corner of the net, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and completing his double.

Inter Kashi’s depth was on full display as their substitutes, Tomba Singh and Mohammad Ajsal, added their names to the scoresheet, scoring the next two goals. The fourth goal of the match came in the 87th minute.

Jordan Lamela sent a corner from the right and Tomba Singh demonstrated his attacking instinct as he charged towards the ball and timed his jump impeccably. His effort paid off as he connected with the ball and directed it into the net, further extending Inter Kashi’s lead.

Inter Kashi’s fifth goal was a gift from Rajasthan United’s defence. Amritpal Singh was caught in possession as Mohammad Ajsal snatched the ball away from the defender.

Ajsal then capitalized on this one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Sachin Jha. With composure and precision, he slotted the ball into the net in the 88th minute and rounded off a resounding victory for Inter Kashi.

