Teams with most appearances in FIFA World Cup

Brazil 21 appearances

With 21 consecutive WC appearances and 109 matches played, the yellow and blue brigade sits at the top of the list.It also holds the unique record of appearing in all the World Cups so far, without the need for playoffs. But the ‘champion’ tag has eluded the side for the past couple of decades as it is stranded without a World Cup since 2002.

Germany 19 appearances

Germany is second on the list with 19 appearances. Its most recent World Cup trophy came in a dramatic fashion with Mario Gotze finding the back of the net in the 113th minute of the match.But in 2018, managed by Joachim Low, it faltered and crashed out in the group stage with just three points in its kitty.

Italy 18 appearances

Italy is one of the most successful national teams in the history of the World Cup, having won four titles (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006), just one fewer than Brazil. The team was present in 18 out of the 22 tournaments, reaching six finals, a third place and a fourth place.

Argentina 17 appearances

Argentina is one of the most successful national football teams in the world, having won two World Cups in 1978 and 1986. Argentina has been runners up three times: in 1930, 1990 and 2014. The team was present in all but four of the World Cups, being behind only Brazil and Germany in number of appearances (with the 2022 edition included, to be played).

Spain 16 appearances

Spain is one of only eight countries ever to have won the FIFA World Cup, doing so in South Africa in 2010, the first time the team had reached the final. The team is one of the most present at the World Cup finals, with 16 appearances out of the 22 tournaments.