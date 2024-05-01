"The commitment was fantastic": Real manager Ancelotti on 2-2 draw against Bayern in UCL R04

Munich [Germany], May 1 : Following his side's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the semi-final round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) match, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said the Los Blancos showed a "fantastic" commitment during the first leg game.

Vinicius Junior made the first breakthrough of the game in the 24th minute and gave the visitors an early lead. However, in the second half, Leroy Sane (53') and Harry Kane (57') put Bayern Munich ahead in the game. Even after conceding two goals in the second half, Ancelotti's men did not lose hope and scored the equaliser in the 83rd minute after Vinicius got the back of the net from the spot kick.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said the result gave a lot of confidence to the team.

"The commitment was fantastic, especially at the end to try to equalise. Bayern showed their best and we only did so in parts of the match. The best moment of the game for us was when we conceded the goals. We had plenty of possession, but they were looking for a way to break the deadlock and scored both goals. It's a good result and gives us confidence for the second leg. The tie is open because Bayern have players with great qualities." Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.

The Italian coach showered praise on the Bayern players and said they have the quality to hurt a side.

"The tie is the same as it was yesterday. It's no surprise what Bayern have done because they have players with plenty of quality who can hurt you. Unfortunately, they scored against us when we were at our best. Afterwards, with effort and the contribution of those who came into the game, we managed to equalise," he added.

Real Madrid will take on Cadiz in their upcoming match in La Liga on Saturday. The Los Blancos are at their top form recently and have not conceded a loss in their previous five games.

The second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be played on May 9 at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

