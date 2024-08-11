"There are several players ...": Head coach Marquez on Sunil Chhetri's replacement in Indian football team

By Shaurya Dutt

New Delhi [India], August 11 : The Indian football team's newly appointed head coach, Manolo Marquez, said on Sunday that there are several players in the national team who can fill the shoes of former skipper and striker Sunil Chhetri in the line-up.

Notably, Chhetri said goodbye to the sport in June this year.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's senior football team on July 20.

"To find one player who scores more than ninety goals in a national team is very difficult. The thing that we need to find not only the replacement of Sunil in this case is you have to find the correct players to play in the team. I prefer a team that scores goals. If you have it, it's very good. There are several players that can play in his (Chhetri's) position," Marquez said while speaking to ANI.

Chhetri had helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years. He kicked off his professional football journey with Mohun Bagan in 2002.

The Spaniard further said that he thinks that there is a need to improve the level of football starting from the grassroots to the national team and the Indian Super League (ISL) as well.

"I think that we need to improve the level of Indian football in all aspects, from the grassroots to the national team and ISL. Every aspect we need to improve... more talented players. Sunil (Chhetri) said that India is not a country for sports and it's the country with more population in the world. But India would have to be the top team in more sports, not only in Cricket and we need to find these talented players," the 55-year-old added.

Marquez replaced Igor Stimac, a former Croatian footballer, who was sacked as the India men's football team head coach earlier in June after the team's poor performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign.

Marquez has been coaching in India since 2020. He has coached two ISL clubs; his first stint was with Hyderabad FC (2020-23) before he switched over to FC Goa (2023-present). He is an ISL Cup winner with Hyderabad FC in 2021-22. Overall, Marquez had an extensive coaching career in Spain: Las Palmas (top division) and Las Palmas B, Espanyol B, Badalona, Prat, Europa (third division).

