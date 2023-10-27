"They are a tough opponent... we know the quality they have": City coach Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester [UK], October 27 : Ahead of the Manchester derby in the Premier League (PL) at Old Trafford on Sunday, City head coach Pep Guardiola praised United and said that they have a quality team and they have good momentum.

While talking at the pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola said that United are a tough opponent and they always have been like that.

"United always have been - it doesn't matter the manager - always they are a tough opponent. The qualities of the individuals they have, the stadium, the character they have, the momentum. They can score goals, we know the quality they have. Always that has been and always it will be," Guardiola said.

While talking about Old Trafford, the City head coach said that it is a special place for the City fans. He added that the City has to be focused before the game.

"It is a special place and here it is special for our fans. It is a game not like an FA Cup final or the last games of the season that defines winning or not the Premier League, still, we have only played nine fixtures and there are 87 points to play. We have to be focused," he added.

"Old Trafford, when I was in Barcelona or Bayern Munich and I travelled to England it was always special," he added.

Guardiola stated that he wants to see the right mentality to play for these points in the match against United.

"It's too early. All the teams are there and the teams behind can be there. When you play just nine games many things will happen, we have been behind by a few points in February and March and then we were able to win. I want to see how is our mentality on Sunday in Old Trafford. We have won a lot, it's not about if we win now what is going to happen. It's not about that. I want to see in the right mentality to play for these points," he added.

In their previous five games, Guardiola's Manchester City have won three games. They are coming to the Manchester derby after beating Young Boys by 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

In the Premier League (PL) standings, City are standing in the second place with 21 points after winning seven out of their nine games.

United is at eighth spot, having won five and lost four of their nine games and they have a total of 15 points.

