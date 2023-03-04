"They are having a much better season than us but it means nothing." Liverpool is ready for Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will host Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United this Sunday in one of the most anticipated matches of this weekend. This fixture has been the home of entertainment since its inception. This fixture has already seen some golden moments like Luis Suarez refusing to shake hands with Patrice Evra, Paul Scholes almost punching Steven Gerrard or Dimitar Berbatov's alleged diving in the Fa Cup final in 2011. Fans always expect moments like these whenever these two teams face each other.

Manchester United was stuck in the abyss during the reign of Ole Gunner Solskjaer and Ralf Ragnick. After Ten Hag's arrival Manchester United has gone through a complete transformation. Both teams have their agendas to achieve in this fixture. Liverpool will try to win this game to rekindle the hope of making it into the Top 4 spot of the Premier League. On the other hand, the Red Devils will go for victory in order to strengthen their Premier League title hopes.

While talking in the pre-match conference Jurgen Klopp made it clear that the form that both teams have had this season does not apply to this particular fixture. "You need emotions but all your other skills as well. I am always looking forward to this game. It's THE game. It's massive. Last few years we did quite well. They are having a much better season than us but it means nothing."

On the other hand the former Manchester United player Garry Neville even after enjoying a successful period, this game won't be easy for the visitors. While talking to Sky Sports he said: "I'm not saying that the Manchester United players will be worried about going there on Sunday, but anybody who has been to Anfield before, and most of that team have, will know how difficult it is. They will know how it can all go wrong and how that crowd can get on top of you and make things difficult for you in that first part of the game. Manchester United on Sunday will have to be at their absolute best and more to beat Liverpool, irrespective of the form Liverpool are in."

On the other hand, Erik Ten Hag believes his team is ready for Anfield. In the pre-match conference, he said: "I've been to Anfield, yes. I'm looking forward [to it], I know the ambience, the atmosphere will be great. It will be hostile against us, and we like it. I think our mentality in general is very good. I think we have many leaders who set the mentality, who set the standards, control the standards, who correct if necessary. I think we are happy with this process, but we can always be better and that has to be the approach."

Both teams have a similar set of players and individual battles on the field could decide which way the game goes. The key battles on the field will be between Fabinho and Casemiro. Both of them play a holding defensive mid-fielder role for their respective teams. The player who imposes more control in the mid-field will allow their teammates more space and freedom on the pitch. The second battle will be against Mohamed Salah and Raphael Varane, attack vs defence. It will be up to Varane to keep Salah quiet for the entire 90 minutes. The final battle will be between Virgil van Dijk and Marcus Rashford. The English winger is currently the most in-form player in Europe. It will be up to Van Dijk to nullify any threat imposed by Rashford.

The crowd of Anfield will certainly make its presence felt throughout the game and it can create a sense of pressure on Manchester United. In the end, it will be an exciting watch for the viewers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor