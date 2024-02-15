"This victory is very important for us": Habas on Mohun Bagan's 1-0 win over FC Goa

Margao (Goa) [India], February 15 : Following Mohun Bagan Super Giant's 1-0 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, the Mariners' head coach Antonio Habas said that the victory against the Gaurs was crucial for them.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Habas said that the win against FC Goa would help them to gain confidence since they were "the number one" side in the league.

"This victory is very important for us. Because now the team has started to grow. We came here with a possibility to win. This win is an important win because FC Goa was the number one (unbeaten team) in the last few months and today they lost to us," Habas said as quoted by ISL.

He showered praise on his side and said that they "disciplined" and created plenty of chances in the game.

"The first half was for FC Goa. After that, we made a few substitutions and the team was better. I think that in the second half, we decided (the game) and we scored. The team was disciplined and (created chances) going forward. We had energy, that was the most important (for the win). We have more energy now with young players," he added.

When asked about their upcoming tournament, he added that the management will look into it and make a few changes in the playing eleven.

"We have to think about the first eleven because we have three matches in one week. We travel and (we have to keep in account) the change of temperature. We have to analyse the first eleven and make maybe 4-5 changes," he added.

Dimitri Petratos helped Mohun Bagan Super Giant end the unbeaten streak of FC Goa in ISL with a 1-0 loss against the Gaurs at the Fatorda Stadium.

In the 75th minute of the match on Wednesday, Petratos's lone goal powered the Mariners to get a second consecutive victory under their belt and prevented Manolo Marquez's side from bridging the gap between them and league leaders Odisha FC.

