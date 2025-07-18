Toni Kroos receives 'State Order of Merit' at Greifswald, hometown renamed temporarily in his honour

Greifswald [Germany], July 18 : German football legend Toni Kroos received a 'State Order of Merit' in Greifswald on Friday, his hometown. Temporarily, the name of his hometown was also changed to 'Krooswald', with signs placed at its entrances.

As per a report from Sport1, as quoted by Goal.com, the ceremony took place at Volksstadion, where the now-retired 35-year-old started his youth career at the age of seven with Greifswalder FC.

Kroos announced his retirement from professional football following the Euro Championships 2024 last year, where Germany faced a loss to eventual champions Spain in the quarterfinals. He secured his sixth UEFA Champions League and a fourth La Liga triumph with Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season.

Overall, he won a total of 34 major trophies in his football career and earned 114 caps for Germany. He was a crucial part of Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning team, with two goals.

The event was attended by his family, locals and officials, with Minister-President Manuela Schwesig highlighting his footballer's foundation work in support of needy children and families across Germany.

Kroos made 463 appearances for Real Madrid, and his retirement last year was a shock to many.

Even though his professional career is over, Kroos took part in the Icon League, a five-a-side tournament featuring iconic retired players. He is expected to stay connected with the game through roles in media, coaching or as an ambassador.

