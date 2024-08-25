Top Teams ready for Quarter Final showdown of 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25 : After five days of intense competition across various venues in Bengaluru, eight teams have emerged as the strongest contenders through intense group stage battles, earning their places in the knockout rounds of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys International Football Tournament.

The stage is set for the quarterfinals, which will take place here at the ASC Centre on Sunday. Here's a look at the matchups and how each team qualified.

Quarterfinal 1: Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru (Group A) vs. Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya (Group B)

The Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru, secured their quarterfinal spot in dramatic fashion, winning a coin toss after finishing level on points (7) and goal difference (6) with NNMHSS Chelembra, Kerala. Their final group stage victory, a 3-1 win over 01 Goa Battalion, NCC, was crucial, but it was a late goal by Maharana Pratap Sports College against the Kerala team that forced the tie-breaking coin toss. On the other hand, Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya, advanced with a commanding performance, crushing Gyanmata High School 8-0 in their final Group B match, by winning all their group games and finishing on top.

Quarterfinal 2: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (Group C) vs. Mother's Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh (Group D)

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan emerged as one of the most formidable teams in the tournament, sweeping through Group C with three wins out of three, including a stunning 13-0 demolition of Hyderabad Public School in their final group stage match. Their offensive prowess makes them a daunting opponent. Facing them is Mother's Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh, who clinched their spot after a tight Group D competition, where GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab, and JNV, Pakur I, Jharkkhand, also finished with 6 points. Despite a loss in their final group match against JNV, Pakur I, Jharkhand, their overall superior goal difference ensured their advancement to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal 3: Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh (Group E) vs. Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, West Bengal (Group F)

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh, topped Group E with an impressive 4-0 win over SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland, knocking out defending champions Minerva Public School in the process. They finished with 7 points, courtesy of two wins and a draw. Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, West Bengal, also demonstrated their strength by dominating Group F, finishing with a resounding 6-1 victory over Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Tamil Nadu, in their final match.

Quarterfinal 4: St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh (Group G) vs. Infocus India Public School, West Bengal (Group H)

St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh, displayed consistency and resilience to top Group G. Their goalless draw against Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa, in the decisive group match secured their quarterfinal berth. They will face Infocus India Public School, West Bengal, who earned their place by winning Group H after a decisive 2-0 victory over Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram.

With the quarterfinal matchups now decided, the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys International Football Tournament promises an exciting weekend of football. Each of these teams will be looking to capitalise on their group stage successes to push further in their quest for the prestigious Subroto Cup.

Quarterfinal Fixtures:

All the matches will be played at the ASC Centre, Bengaluru on August 25, 2024.

QF-1:

Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru vs Nongjri Presbyterian SS, Meghalaya - 07:00 AM IST

QF-2:

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan vs Mother's Pride PS, Himachal Pradesh - 09:00 AM IST

QF-3:

Major Dhyan Chand SC, Uttar Pradesh vs Manikpara Vivekananda VS, West Bengal - 3:00 PM IST

QF-4:

St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh vs Infocus India Public School, West Bengal, CBSE - 5:00 AM IST.

