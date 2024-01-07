Tottenham agree loan deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig: Reports

New Delhi, Jan 7 Premier League club Tottenham Hotspurs have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan with an option to buy the forward at the end of the season.

Spurs are looking to strengthen their forward options with Son Heung-min away with South Korea for the Asian Cup and James Maddison still sidelined with injury.

Spurs are covering the 27-year-old's full salary until the end of the current campaign and the fee to sign Werner permanently at the end of the season stands at £15.5m, Sky Germany reports.

Leipzig issued a statement on their official social media handles on Saturday confirming the Germany international had been left out of their squad for a friendly against Swiss Super League side St Gallen as he is in talks with another club.

Werner has featured just eight times for Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season, scoring two goals. His current contract runs until the summer of 2026. The German striker has scored 93 goals and made 40 assists in 157 appearances in his first spell at Leipzig before signing for Chelsea for £45m in July 2020.

The 27-year-old winger had been linked with a move to Man Utd in the January transfer window but is now set to join Tottenham this month.

