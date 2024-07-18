Tottenham coach Postecoglou focused on bringing success to club after being linked with England job

Edinburgh [Scotland], July 18 : Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is fully focused on bringing success to the club after being linked with the vacant position of England head coach.

Spain crushed England's dream of getting their hands on a trophy for the first time since 1966 by inflicting a 2-1 defeat in the Euro 2024 final. The heartbreaking loss for England made them the first team to lose two consecutive Euro finals.

After England's dream of ending their trophy drought once again ended on a bitter note, Gareth Southgate announced his decision to step down as England's head coach on Tuesday.

Since then, reports have surfaced about various managers being linked and assessed as potential candidates to replace Southgate.

Tottenham's Postecoglou name was also linked with the position. But the 58-year-old stated his intention of bringing success to the Spurs.

"I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else (on my mind) but trying to bring success to this football club. Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else. I had a nap this afternoon, so I have no idea what is going on," Postecoglou told Sky Sports News after Spurs opened their pre-season with a 5-1 win at Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

Postecoglou had a taste of managing the national team. During his time with Australia from 2013 to 2017, Postecoglou helped them lift the Asia Cup trophy in 2015. During his time in the international circuit, Australia also qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

"I enjoyed my time (with Australia). I had four great years. We won the Asia Cup and qualified for the World Cup, but with all these things, there is always a natural end, and I thought it was a natural end for me there. I loved coaching the national team. In the future, who knows? Five years ago, I was in Japan, and now I am in the Premier League," he said.

Spurs kicked off their pre-season campaign by thrashing Hearts with a 5-1 win at Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh.

Tottenham will return to action against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, Loftus Road.

