'Tough period in my career': Kerala Blasters FC's Rahul KP on three-month injury break

Kerala Blasters FC young player Rahul KP, who was on a three-month injury break, said that the period was a tough time in his career.

Much to the delight of the passionate Kerala Blasters FC fans, the winger engineered the perfect move to aid compatriot Sahal Abdul Samad net a remarkable goal and reduce the deficit in the 24th minute of the season opener of the Indian Super League 2021-22, against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Moments later, a groin injury deterred him from playing any part further in the game and curtailed his campaign before it began.

"To be honest, it was a tough period in my career, I almost missed most of the games because in India you see, there are like 20 games (in a season). And if I'm not able to play 20 games, that's like really not up to the mark and we know that the only way to get more experience is to play more games," said Rahul KP as per the ISL website.

Having gone through rigorous rehabilitation, the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup star graced the green after more than a three-month hiatus in their match against Hyderabad FC and provided another assist in his comeback.

Back on his feet after turmoil, Rahul KP has kept himself grounded and often reminisces about the hands of support that boosted him to stage such a notable revival.

"I think for sure as a local player, as a part of a team, it's really important for us to qualify (for the semi-finals), but also coming back from injury is really difficult. I think that I've been doing whatever is in my control. You know, injury is not in my control, that happens," said Rahul KP.

"But, after that, what I can do is come back and I was focused on it and really thankful to everyone in the club, coaching staff, the physio team and the club itself, because they really took care of me," added the Kerala Blasters FC star.

Kerala Blasters will be up against Mumbai City FC in a virtual shootout for a place in the semifinals, in a rescheduled ISl fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

