UEFA Champions League 2023-24 fixtures revealed, AC Milan-Newcastle United clash to open the tournament
By ANI | Published: September 2, 2023 10:54 PM 2023-09-02T22:54:41+5:30 2023-09-02T22:55:03+5:30
Nyon [Switzerland], September 2 : The fixtures for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 were announced on Saturday, with a clash between AC Milan and Newcastle United set to open the league on September 19 and big matches between Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Barcelona and Antewerp, PSG and Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven being scheduled for the first week.
Eddie Howe-managed Newcastle will kick off their tournament with a visit to San Siro and will later on welcome PSG to St James Park during the matchday two.
Ligue 1 Champions will play Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund on September 19 while treble-winning English club Manchester City will kick off their campaign on the same day against FK Crvena Zvezda of Serbia.
Premier League runners-up Arsenal will start their campaign against PSV Eindhoven on September 20 while Spanish giants Real Madrid will play their first game against Union Berlin on the same day. That day will also witness UEFA Europa League 2023 champions Sevilla start their campaign against Lens.
The match-day two will bring some more attractive matches like Napoli against Real Madrid, Dortmund against Milan and FC Porto vs Barcelona among others.
Europa League champions Sevilla will play Arsenal, PSG will play Milan while Newcastle will lock-horns against Borussia Dortmund in some exciting matchday three clashes.
Here are the Premier League fixtures in full:
Matchday 1: September 19
AC Milan vs Newcastle United
Young Boys vs Leipzig
Feyenoord vs Celtic
Lazio vs Atlético Madrid
Paris vs Dortmund
Man City vs Crvena zvezda
Barcelona vs Antwerp
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto
September 20
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin
Bayern vs Man United
Sevilla vs Lens
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
Braga vs Napoli
Benfica vs Salzburg
Real Sociedad vs Inter
Matchday 2: October 3
Union Berlin vs Braga
Salzburg vs Real Sociedad
Man United vs Galatasaray
Copenhagen vs Bayern
Lens vs Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla
Napoli vs Real Madrid
Inter vs Benfica
October 4
Atlético Madrid vs Feyenoord
Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic vs Lazio
Dortmund vs Milan
Newcastle vs Paris
Leipzig vs Man City
Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys
Porto vs Barcelona
Matchday 3: October 24
Galatasaray vs Bayern
Inter vs Salzburg
Man United vs Copenhagen
Sevilla vs Arsenal
Lens vs PSV Eindhoven
Braga vs Real Madrid
Union Berlin vs Napoli
Benfica vs Real Sociedad
October 25
Feyenoord vs Lazio
Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic vs Atlético Madrid
Paris vs Milan
Newcastle vs Dortmund
Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda
Young Boys vs Man City
Antwerp vs Porto
Matchday 4: November 7
Dortmund vs Newcastle
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona
Atlético Madrid vs Celtic
Lazio vs Feyenoord
Milan vs Paris
Man City vs Young Boys
Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig
Porto vs Royal Antwerp
November 8
Napoli vs Union Berlin
Real Sociedad vs Benfica
Bayern vs Galatasaray
Copenhagen vs Man United
Arsenal vs Sevilla
PSV Eindhoven vs Lens
Real Madrid vs Braga
Salzburg vs Inter
Matchday 5: November 28
Lazio vs Celtic
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp
Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid
Paris vs Newcastle
Milan vs Dortmund
Man City vs Leipzig
Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda
Barcelona vs Porto
November 29
Galatasaray vs Man United
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven
Bayern vs Copenhagen
Arsenal vs Lens
Real Madrid vs Napoli
Braga vs Union Berlin
Benfica vs Inter
Real Sociedad vs Salzburg
Matchday 6: December 12
Lens vs Sevilla
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
Man United vs Bayern
Copenhagen vs Galatasaray
Napoli vs Braga
Union Berlin vs Real Madrid
Inter vs Real Sociedad
Salzburg vs Benfica
December 13
Leipzig vs Young Boys
Crvena zvezda vs Man City
Atlético Madrid vs Lazio
Celtic vs Feyenoord
Dortmund vs Paris
Newcastle vs Milan
Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Antwerp vs Barcelona.
