UEFA Champions League 2023-24 fixtures revealed, AC Milan-Newcastle United clash to open the tournament

Nyon [Switzerland], September 2 : The fixtures for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 were announced on Saturday, with a ...

Nyon [Switzerland], September 2 : The fixtures for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 were announced on Saturday, with a clash between AC Milan and Newcastle United set to open the league on September 19 and big matches between Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Barcelona and Antewerp, PSG and Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven being scheduled for the first week. 

Eddie Howe-managed Newcastle will kick off their tournament with a visit to San Siro and will later on welcome PSG to St James Park during the matchday two. 

Ligue 1 Champions will play Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund on September 19 while treble-winning English club Manchester City will kick off their campaign on the same day against FK Crvena Zvezda of Serbia. 

Premier League runners-up Arsenal will start their campaign against PSV Eindhoven on September 20 while Spanish giants Real Madrid will play their first game against Union Berlin on the same day. That day will also witness UEFA Europa League 2023 champions Sevilla start their campaign against Lens. 

The match-day two will bring some more attractive matches like Napoli against Real Madrid, Dortmund against Milan and FC Porto vs Barcelona among others. 

Europa League champions Sevilla will play Arsenal, PSG will play Milan while Newcastle will lock-horns against Borussia Dortmund in some exciting matchday three clashes.  

Here are the Premier League fixtures in full: 

Matchday 1: September 19

AC Milan vs Newcastle United 

Young Boys vs Leipzig 

Feyenoord vs Celtic 

Lazio vs Atlético Madrid 

Paris vs Dortmund 

Man City vs Crvena zvezda 

Barcelona vs Antwerp 

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto 

September 20

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen 

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin 

Bayern vs Man United 

Sevilla vs Lens 

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven 

Braga vs Napoli

Benfica vs Salzburg 

Real Sociedad vs Inter 

Matchday 2: October 3

Union Berlin vs Braga 

Salzburg vs Real Sociedad 

Man United vs Galatasaray 

Copenhagen vs Bayern 

Lens vs Arsenal 

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla 

Napoli vs Real Madrid 

Inter vs Benfica 

October 4

Atlético Madrid vs Feyenoord 

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk 

Celtic vs Lazio 

Dortmund vs Milan 

Newcastle vs Paris 

Leipzig vs Man City 

Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys 

Porto vs Barcelona 

Matchday 3: October 24

Galatasaray vs Bayern 

Inter vs Salzburg 

Man United vs Copenhagen 

Sevilla vs Arsenal 

Lens vs PSV Eindhoven 

Braga vs Real Madrid 

Union Berlin vs Napoli 

Benfica vs Real Sociedad 

October 25

Feyenoord vs Lazio 

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk 

Celtic vs Atlético Madrid 

Paris vs Milan 

Newcastle vs Dortmund 

Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda

Young Boys vs Man City 

Antwerp vs Porto 

Matchday 4: November 7

Dortmund vs Newcastle 

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona 

Atlético Madrid vs Celtic 

Lazio vs Feyenoord 

Milan vs Paris 

Man City vs Young Boys 

Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig 

Porto vs Royal Antwerp 

November 8

Napoli vs Union Berlin 

Real Sociedad vs Benfica 

Bayern vs Galatasaray 

Copenhagen vs Man United 

Arsenal vs Sevilla 

PSV Eindhoven vs Lens 

Real Madrid vs Braga 

Salzburg vs Inter 

Matchday 5: November 28

Lazio vs Celtic 

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp 

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid 

Paris vs Newcastle

Milan vs Dortmund 

Man City vs Leipzig 

Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda 

Barcelona vs Porto 

November 29

Galatasaray vs Man United 

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven 

Bayern vs Copenhagen 

Arsenal vs Lens 

Real Madrid vs Napoli 

Braga vs Union Berlin 

Benfica vs Inter 

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg 

Matchday 6: December 12

Lens vs Sevilla 

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal 

Man United vs Bayern 

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray 

Napoli vs Braga

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid 

Inter vs Real Sociedad 

Salzburg vs Benfica

December 13

Leipzig vs Young Boys 

Crvena zvezda vs Man City 

Atlético Madrid vs Lazio 

Celtic vs Feyenoord 

Dortmund vs Paris 

Newcastle vs Milan 

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk 

Antwerp vs Barcelona.

