UEFA Champions League 2023-24 fixtures revealed, AC Milan-Newcastle United clash to open the tournament

Nyon [Switzerland], September 2 : The fixtures for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 were announced on Saturday, with a clash between AC Milan and Newcastle United set to open the league on September 19 and big matches between Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Barcelona and Antewerp, PSG and Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven being scheduled for the first week.

Eddie Howe-managed Newcastle will kick off their tournament with a visit to San Siro and will later on welcome PSG to St James Park during the matchday two.

Ligue 1 Champions will play Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund on September 19 while treble-winning English club Manchester City will kick off their campaign on the same day against FK Crvena Zvezda of Serbia.

Premier League runners-up Arsenal will start their campaign against PSV Eindhoven on September 20 while Spanish giants Real Madrid will play their first game against Union Berlin on the same day. That day will also witness UEFA Europa League 2023 champions Sevilla start their campaign against Lens.

The match-day two will bring some more attractive matches like Napoli against Real Madrid, Dortmund against Milan and FC Porto vs Barcelona among others.

Europa League champions Sevilla will play Arsenal, PSG will play Milan while Newcastle will lock-horns against Borussia Dortmund in some exciting matchday three clashes.

Here are the Premier League fixtures in full:

Matchday 1: September 19

AC Milan vs Newcastle United

Young Boys vs Leipzig

Feyenoord vs Celtic

Lazio vs Atlético Madrid

Paris vs Dortmund

Man City vs Crvena zvezda

Barcelona vs Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto

September 20

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin

Bayern vs Man United

Sevilla vs Lens

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

Braga vs Napoli

Benfica vs Salzburg

Real Sociedad vs Inter

Matchday 2: October 3

Union Berlin vs Braga

Salzburg vs Real Sociedad

Man United vs Galatasaray

Copenhagen vs Bayern

Lens vs Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla

Napoli vs Real Madrid

Inter vs Benfica

October 4

Atlético Madrid vs Feyenoord

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic vs Lazio

Dortmund vs Milan

Newcastle vs Paris

Leipzig vs Man City

Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys

Porto vs Barcelona

Matchday 3: October 24

Galatasaray vs Bayern

Inter vs Salzburg

Man United vs Copenhagen

Sevilla vs Arsenal

Lens vs PSV Eindhoven

Braga vs Real Madrid

Union Berlin vs Napoli

Benfica vs Real Sociedad

October 25

Feyenoord vs Lazio

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic vs Atlético Madrid

Paris vs Milan

Newcastle vs Dortmund

Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda

Young Boys vs Man City

Antwerp vs Porto

Matchday 4: November 7

Dortmund vs Newcastle

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona

Atlético Madrid vs Celtic

Lazio vs Feyenoord

Milan vs Paris

Man City vs Young Boys

Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig

Porto vs Royal Antwerp

November 8

Napoli vs Union Berlin

Real Sociedad vs Benfica

Bayern vs Galatasaray

Copenhagen vs Man United

Arsenal vs Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven vs Lens

Real Madrid vs Braga

Salzburg vs Inter

Matchday 5: November 28

Lazio vs Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid

Paris vs Newcastle

Milan vs Dortmund

Man City vs Leipzig

Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda

Barcelona vs Porto

November 29

Galatasaray vs Man United

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven

Bayern vs Copenhagen

Arsenal vs Lens

Real Madrid vs Napoli

Braga vs Union Berlin

Benfica vs Inter

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg

Matchday 6: December 12

Lens vs Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

Man United vs Bayern

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray

Napoli vs Braga

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid

Inter vs Real Sociedad

Salzburg vs Benfica

December 13

Leipzig vs Young Boys

Crvena zvezda vs Man City

Atlético Madrid vs Lazio

Celtic vs Feyenoord

Dortmund vs Paris

Newcastle vs Milan

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Antwerp vs Barcelona.

