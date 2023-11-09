UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Inter Milan register wins

Copenhagen [Denmark], November 9 : Manchester United's ambitions of progress in the UEFA Champions League are in tatters as they fumbled their leads twice to lose to FC Copenhagen by 4-3 after 17-year-old Roony Bardghji's hit the late winner at Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

A brace from Rasmus Hojlund (3rd and 28th minute) put Manchester United in the lead for the first half.

However, destiny had other plans as strikes by Mohamed Elyounoussi (45th minute) and Diogo Goncalves (45th+9 penalty) levelled the scores for FC Copenhagen.

Bruno Fernandes successfully converted a penalty into a goal to put Manchester United in the lead once again in the 69th minute.

Bardghji's 87th minute however put FC Copenhagen into a match-winning lead.

With one win and a loss, Manchester United sits at the bottom of Group A table. FC Copenghagen is at second spot with four points, having won one match, lost two and drawn one.

In another Group A match, German giants Bayern Munich beat Galatasaray by 2-1. Former Tottenham star and English international Harry Kane put Munich on the lead with two goals in the 80th and 86th minute. Cedric Bakambu scored a stoppage time goal for Munich but it was not enough.

Munich is at the top of Group A with 12 points, having won all four matches so far. Galatasaray also is at the third spot with four points.

Coming to Group B, strikes from Leandro Trossard (29th minute) and Bukayo Saka (64th minute) helped Arsenal beat Sevilla by 2-0 to stay at the top with nine points, which they have acquired through three wins and a loss in four matches. Sevilla is at the bottom, having lost two and drawn two matches. They have just two points.

In another Group B game, Luuk de Jong's 12th-minute strike helped PSV Eindhoven beat RC Lens by 1-0 to climb towards second spot with one win, two draws and a loss in four matches. With the same win-loss record and points tally, Lens is at third in the group.

In their Group C match, Real Madrid beat Braga by 3-0 to maintain their supremacy by registering their fourth win in four matches. Brahim Diaz (27th minute), Vinicius Junior (58th minute) and Rodrygo (61st minute) scored goals to condemn Braga to third spot with just three points, having won one match and lost three out of their four matches.

In another Group C match, Napoli and FC Union Berlin played out a 1-1 draw. Matteo Politano put Napoli in lead with a 39th minute strike and David Datro Fofana scored an equaliser in the 52nd minute to keep the scoreline level till the end. Napoli is at second spot with two wins, a loss and draw each, which translates to seven points. FC Union Berlin is at the bottom, having lost three games and drawn one.

Coming to Group D, Real Sociedad beat Benfica by 3-1. Goals from Mikel Merino (6th minute), Mikel Oyarzabal (11th minute) and Ander Barrenetxea (21st minute) helped Sociedad triple their lead even before half of half-time could be played. Rafa Silva (49th minute) scored the solitary goal for Benfica.

Sociedad at the top with 10 points, after three wins and a draw in four matches. Benfica is at the bottom, having lost all their four matches.

Inter Milan won the other Group D contest with Lautaro Martinez converting a penalty in the 85th minute against Red Bull Salzburg. Inter Milan is in second place in the group with 10 points after three wins and a draw. RBS is in third with three points, having won one match and lost three.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor