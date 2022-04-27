UEFA Champions League: Manchester City edge Real Madrid in thrilling 7-goal semi-final opener

Manchester City will take a 4-3 lead to Real Madrid for their UEFA Champions League semi-final return after one of the competition's great matches at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders led by two goals three times but Karim Benzema's double ensured the Spanish side remain in touching distance.

Carlo Ancelotti's side would have been aware of what awaited them in Manchester but they could not contain the vibrant hosts early on. Inside two minutes, Riyad Mahrez weaved inside from the right touchline and crossed for De Bruyne to head in. The Belgian schemer was at his unplayable best and quickly turned provider, crossing for Gabriel Jesus, who turned David Alaba before sweeping in the second goal.

Then it was Karim Benzema who stepped up, guiding Ferland Mendy's cross in off the far post for his 40th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

The chances flowed freely again after the break as the sides continued to slug it out. Mahrez raced clear to smack the post before Foden made it 3-1 from Fernandinho's sublime cross but City's joy was short-lived as Vinicius Junior escaped Fernandinho within two minutes on the way to a wonderful solo effort.

Still neither side relented. Bernardo Silva was next in on the act, thumping a drive past Thibaut Courtois from 20 metres, but Pep Guardiola's charges could not keep hold of the two-goal advantage again as Aymeric Laporte's handball gave Benzema the chance to become the outright top scorer in the competition this season.

The French striker's Panenka penalty summed up a sensational contest, with the second instalment to come at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

