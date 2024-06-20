UEFA Euro 2024: Germany Defeats Hungary 2-0, Becomes First Team to Qualify for Knockout Stage

Germany secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hungary in Group A on Wednesday, becoming the first team to advance to the knockout stage of Euro 2024.With two consecutive wins, Germany is assured of at least finishing among the top four third-placed teams. Jamal Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute following a defensive lapse by Hungary, with Ilkay Gundogan providing the assist. Musiala capitalized on the opportunity, firing the ball into the net despite a defender's attempt to block it.

Hungary had Roland Sallai's goal disallowed just before halftime and missed several other good chances before Gundogan sealed the win in the 67th minute with a straightforward finish after an excellent team buildup.

Despite the loss, Hungary showed significant improvement from their 3-1 defeat to Switzerland in their previous match. They demonstrated belief in their system and created opportunities, which might have altered the outcome if converted. They will approach their next match with newfound confidence.

Germany, despite recent disappointments in major tournaments, has navigated Euro 2024 smoothly thus far. The victory over Hungary was hard-fought and well-received by supporters, who cheered loudly at the final whistle, waving their flags proudly. Hungarian fans also celebrated their team's efforts. Having secured qualification, Germany can now afford to rotate players and give opportunities to squad members in their final group game against Switzerland on Sunday