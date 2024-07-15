Union Sports Minister inaugurates Blue Cubs Development Centre in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 : The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the Blue Cubs Development Centre for Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Football Academy, in Srinagar.

The event was attended by the Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Mr Sarmad Hafeez, Director, YSS, J&K, Subash Chander Chhibber, and Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, along with senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association on Sunday, as per an AIFF release.

During the event, the sports minister was introduced to the U13 children involved in the Blue Cubs programme. Upon engaging with the youngsters, the minister expressed his happiness at the fact that so many academies are nurturing young talents.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, "Kashmir is at a high altitude, and also enjoys cooler climates in comparison to other parts of India. Having one of the nearly 30 Blue Cubs Development Centres here in Kashmir will certainly help the boys train and progress to the international level. The AIFF is honoured to have the Blue Cubs Development Centre inaugurated by the Hon'ble Sports Minister of India and we will continue to work for grassroots development in all states."

Mandaviya held detailed discussions with the representatives from JKFA on the development of football. He also assured them of full support in their endeavours to develop football infrastructure in the Union Territory, the release added.

Following this, the Minister met with the India U17 Men's National Team players, coaches, and support staff, who are currently having their preparatory camp in Srinagar ahead of the SAFF U17 Championship in Thimphu, Bhutan, from September 18 to 28.

