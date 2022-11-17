United Kingdom, Ireland submit bid to host Euro 2028

United Kingdom and Ireland have submitted their bid to host Euro 2028, along with 14 shortlisted stadiums.

As per Sky Sports, the matches will potentially take place at Wembley, Villa Park, Everton Stadium, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley, Etihad Stadium, St James' Park, Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, in Dublin at the Aviva Arena and Croke Park, in Belfast at the Casement Park Stadium, in Glasgow at Hampden Park and Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

In April 2023, the final list of 10 stadiums will be submitted.

The bid dossier is said to have set out "a clear and compelling vision" for the tournament and uses the slogan, "Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future."

"We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid," read a joint statement from the five bidding associations.

"Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting Euro 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities."

"Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development - with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European National Associations to accelerate growth across the continent."

"The UK and Ireland's track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world-class tournament to new heights," concluded the statement.

The bid placed by UK-Ireland faces competition from Turkey. The decision on hosting Euro 2028 and 2032 will be made next year by UEFA's executive committee.

UK-Ireland had initially done a feasibility study looking at possibility of hosting 2030 FIFA World Cup, but then switched their focus to Euros.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor