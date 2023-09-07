Viacom18 to be official media rights partner for Indian Super League till 2025

New Delhi, Sep 7 Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Thursday announced Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the "new home of Indian Football" for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons of Indian Super League (ISL).

The 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a blockbuster clash between rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL, India’s top-tier football league, across Digital and Linear TV platforms.

The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages keeping in mind the diverse audience of the league, and will also be streamed free on JioCinema.

"As we enter our 10th year of growing football in India, it is great to associate with a partner who shares the same vision and believes in growing the consumption of football in the country. Viacom18’s proven record and impact in offering a fan-first football experience to the Indian audience, starting with the FIFA Football World Cup, makes them the best partner as we enter the next decade of growing Indian football," FSDI spokesperson said.

