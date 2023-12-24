"We are upset of course": Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 24 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando expressed his disappointment after his side conceded a massive 4-1 defeat against FC Goa at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, the Spanish coach said that they are upset with the result but they are trying their best to perform better in the upcoming matches.

"We are upset of course. The only explanation for the players is they are trying to do their best. In this situation, if you have time you can prepare. Looking forward (to the upcoming matches). We need to prepare the lineup and prepare the plan again," Ferrando was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

Talking about the match, he added that they conceded an early goal from the penalty spot which pushed them on the back foot.

"The strategy is not the problem. We conceded one penalty very early. When you concede a penalty this early it is very difficult because six players are playing for the first time in different situations with a lot of pressure," the Spaniard added.

Ferrando added that he is supporting his players since it is difficult for them to process things.

"At this stage, the most important thing for me is to support the players, because it is very difficult for them. Today was very difficult for us in the process of build-up and positional attack. Jason (Cummings) and Armando (Sadiku) were trying hard in the game but the most important thing for them was to receive balls in the box, but it was difficult to do so (today)," he concluded.

In their upcoming match of the ISL, the Mariners will lock horns against Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday at Salt Lake Stadium. Mohun Bagan SG are currently in fourth place in the ISL standings with 19 points after winning six of their nine matches.

