"We came through a group with great opponents," Inter Milan owner Steven Zhang after Nerazzurri's victory against AC Milan

Milan [Italy], May 17 : Inter Milan president Steven Zhang commented on Inter Mian's success in the UEFA Champions League. After 13 years, the Nerazzurri made their way to the final of the UCL.

Inter edged past their arch-rivals AC Milan with an aggregate score of 3-0 to become the first team and punched their ticket to Istanbul to play in the UCL 2022/23 final. Their opponents in the final are yet to be decided but according to their owner, the club will be looking to give their all.

"Manchester City or Real Madrid? They are both very strong teams, but we came through a group with great opponents, so it will definitely be a spectacular final. Anything can happen over 90 minutes and we will try to play it to the maximum," Steven Zhanf said as quoted by Inter Milan.

It has been seven years since Steven Zhang took the leadership role of the club. Under his tenure, Inter won the Scudetto (Serie A title) and ended Juventus's nine years of dominance in 2021. After that moment this is the biggest match that Inter are set to play under Zhang.

"This is the seventh year I've been here, when we arrived there were players who had never played in the Champions League, now we are in the final and we have managed to bring Inter back to the top. That was our goal and as long as we are here we will do everything to keep the club at this level of competitiveness."

"It is definitely the greatest feeling after the Scudetto. It is a great pleasure and reward for our work, we have built a team capable of returning to the top in Europe. It doesn't happen every year to have a campaign like this in the Champions League. Credit to the coach, the whole staff and the players, who are giving everything for the club. Every season is special and has its own history, but honestly, it was difficult to imagine at the beginning of the year that we could reach the Champions League final. I have to admit, though, that Lukaku told me we could go all the way and he was right," Zhang concluded.

The UCL final will be played on

