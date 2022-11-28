We can compete with best in world: Canada coach John Herdman

John Herdman, Canada's coach lauded his team's effort against Croatia and stated that their team can challenge the best in the world.

"I think we showed in that first 25 minutes that little old Canada can compete with the best in the world. We showed we can compete," stated Herdman

Canada were ahead against Croatia after Alphonso Davies scored his team's first goal ever in the history of the World Cup. He also scored the fastest goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the team suffered a defeat against the 2018 World Cup runner-ups.

"We've got a big game coming up against Morocco, a huge game for Canada in the sense that there is a whole lot for us to play for. We came here to make history, first game they said they wanted to show they were fearless and they did that," mentioned Canada head coach.

Labelling Canada's last game a big one, he said that his team is looking to win the game against Morocco and get the first win of the tournament.

"The second game they said they wanted to score goals, if those goals were enough to win a match that would have been us with three points but it wasn't. This last game is about getting a result and winning for Canada," he added.

Andrej Kramaric's brace helped Croatia thump Canada 4-1 in the Group F clash to knock them out of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Croatia overcame an early setback in the game after Alphonso Davies' spectacular header gave Canada a strong start but the 2018 World Cup runner-ups played with poise and tenacity to clinch a significant victory to maintain its lead in Group F.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor