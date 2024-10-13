We could have scored another, says Farukh Choudhary after 1-1 draw against Vietnam

Nam Dinh [Vietnam], October 13 : Footballer Farukh Choudhary, who marked the team's turnaround against Vietnam in the 1-1 draw game, said they could have scored another goal, AIFF press release stated.

The Senior Indian Men's National Team, left for India late on Saturday, October 12, 2024, few hours after their one-off friendly tie against hosts Vietnam.

A 1-1 draw against their hosts, placed 116 in the FIFA rankings, orchestrated by comeback man Farukh Choudhary, who produced a delectable chip over Vietnam goalkeeper Nguyen Filip's head, augured well for the Blue Tigers.

Farukh, returning to international football after three years, said after the match, "Personally, I feel great. I've not been a part of the national team for a long time, but this is where I wanted to be. I worked hard at my clubs and I knew in my heart that I deserved to be here."

Despite scoring the equaliser in the 53rd minute, the 27-year-old prioritised winning an away match for the Blue Tigers.

"I'm glad that I could make a difference for the team, but I feel that we could have scored another. But everyone played well together as a team. Gurpreet and Anwar also had exceptional games in defence, which is why we got this score," he said.

The last time Farukh turned out for India, he had clocked an assist against Nepal, in October 2021, in a 1-0 victory in Male. But an unfortunate knee injury meant that Farukh had to start from square one on his way back to the national team, the release stated.

India head coach Manolo Marquez was notably pleased with the striker's performance. "I think he had a good game. He did what we expected him to do. It wasn't pre-planned to take him off at 70 minutes, but his contribution was important," said Marquez.

In what was a game of two halves, India heaved an almighty effort for most parts of the second half, and perhaps were a bit disappointed that they could not find the winning goal. However, the head coach remains positive about his side's display.

"In the first half, it was practically all Vietnam. Then we discussed at half time how we have enough quality to play, and finally, we started executing our plans in the second. Sure, Vietnam could have scored in the last minutes when we were tired, but we could have scored too with our last chance. But overall, I am satisfied with this. It was a friendly game, after all," said Marquez.

While every ball was contested in a fierce manner during the 90 minutes, it was after the final whistle, that one could see the true power of the game. As both teams came together for the post-match handshake, the home supporters at the Thien Truong Stadium got up to applaud the Blue Tigers' performance, the release added.

In a display of mutual respect between the teams, India and Vietnam dined together at the team hotel after the match before the visitors took off on their return journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor