"We desperately want to win trophies," says Marcus Rashford after his contract extension with Manchester United

Manchester [UK], July 19 : 25-year-old Marcus Rashford, who made his debut for Manchester United in 2016, has extended his contract with the club until 2028.

Marcus Rashford now is looking forward to bringing the glory days back.

"We're going to keep giving 100 per cent and keep trying to improve because I think the team's got a lot of growth in us. We desperately want to win trophies," said Rashford according to Manchester United's official website.

Though United have won Europa League and the English domestic title Carabao Cup, this is way below the standards set by the club. They have been struggling since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. Since then, United haven't won the Premier League and their performance in the UEFA Champions League has not been up to the mark. Under Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United won the treble in 1999 (Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup) and dominated the Premier League.

The English national made 359 appearances for Manchester United and scored 123 goals. For the England football team, he has played 53 matches while scoring 16 goals.

He added, “Just a big thank you, it is a huge honour to play in front of these fans every week, and it's something that you never get bored of or tired of."

Rashford said, “The days that I remember watching when I was a kid, we want to try and bring those days back."

He further said, "I think step by step, especially last season, we took a lot of steps in the right direction. So, hopefully, we can keep pushing and the aim is to get that Premier League trophy and the Champions League.”

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said: “Ever since he joined our Academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player.

He added, “He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven. As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United."

While concluding John Murtough said, “Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world.”

