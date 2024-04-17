"We have the confidence...": Ancelotti on Real's clash against City in UCL 2nd leg

Manchester [UK], April 17 : Ahead of the second leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they are confident enough to take on Pep Guardiola's team.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that they are looking forward to the game. He added that they have to fight and are confident enough to take on Manchester City.

"We don't have to look back at the past, we have to look at tomorrow's game and how to approach it, taking into account what happened a week ago. We have to compete, to fight and to be confident. The result is all square, there's another 90 minutes and anything can happen. We have the confidence that we have the quality to create problems," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.

Talking about Jude Bellingham, the Italian manager praised the English midfielder and said that he is a "modern player" with great quality.

"Bellingham is really good. He's a very modern player, with great quality, technique and physical strength. He's a midfielder, but he can cover a lot of space because of his quality. He's doing very well and he's going to be one of the most important players in the future for Real Madrid. He's only 20 years old and we forget about that, but he's very professional and has been fantastic for us," he added.

"When it comes to individuals, Haaland is still one of the most dangerous players City have. The fact that he didn't appear much in the first game is a credit to our defence. He can be the best centre-forward in the world and he's always dangerous," he added.

In the first leg at the Estadio Bernabeu, Ancelotti's side faced a 3-3 draw against City in a goalscoring match. The Los Blancos are in top form and have not conceded a defeat in their previous five matches.

