"We have to show consistency in everything we do": Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti

Madrid [Spain], November 11 : Ahead of Real Madrid's game against Valencia in La Liga at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Sunday, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they will try to maintain consistency in their upcoming matches.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that at times they have been impressive levels in both defence and attack.

The head coach added that he is pretty happy with the work the team has done and how the team has changed their defence.

"We've had very impressive levels in both defence and attack at times. We try to get that consistency over the course of the season and do the right things. We haven't always managed that. So far, I'm pretty happy with the work the team has done and how the defence has changed. Our attitude is good and now we have to find that consistency in everything we do," Ancelotti said as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

Talking about Jude Bellingham, the Los Merengues' head coach said that he trained normally ahead of their upcoming game and will be available.

"We're looking at what happens tomorrow. The player feels good, he trained normally today and he's available. Provided nothing odd happens in the coming hours, I think he'll play," Ancelotti said.

Recently, Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy 2023 at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris for being the best U21 player in the world.

Talking about the renewal of young players, the head coach said that the future of Real Madrid is secure with these players.

"I'm not envious of the players renewing their deals with Real Madrid. We have time to discuss my renewal, but the future of this club is secure with these players. The present is the squad we have right now and the future lies in the hands of the young players. They're delighted to renew their contracts because they are very happy here," he added.

Earlier, the Los Blancos renewed many young talents' contracts. Fede Valverde, Camavinga, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior extended their contract.

Talking about Real Madrid goalkeepers, Ancelotti said that both Kepa and Lunin have done a great job.

"There is always a debate in goal. Whenever Kepa has played, he's done a great job and the same goes for Lunin. It's always an open debate and that ensures there is competition. Each player can go through good or bad spells but they always have to be ready to play," he concluded.

In Real Madrid's previous match against Braga, Lunin saved a penalty in the sixth minute of the game and helped his side to keep a clean sheet in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) game.

The Los Merengues are at their top form recently and are unbeaten in their last five games. Ancelotti's side are coming into this game after beating Braga by 3-0 in the UCL game. Brahim Diaz, Vinicius and Rodrygo were on the scoresheet for the Whites.

In the La Liga standings, Real Madrid stand in second place with 29 points after winning nine games out of their 12 matches.

