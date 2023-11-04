"We have to think about ourselves": Carles Cuadrat ahead of Kerala Blasters clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 : Ahead of East Bengal's match against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, the Red and Gold head coach Carles Cuadrat said that they have to think about themselves and not the opponent.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cuadrat said that all the teams have great players as they have seen in the previous matches.

"We have to think about ourselves, not the opponent. All the teams have great players, and as we've seen in the last games, all teams have missed some players, but some other players have played in their positions and been instrumental for the team. We have to respect all the players. We can use 15-16 players in a match who can be decisive, so we can't really think about how they are missing some players," Carles Cuadrat said in the pre-match press conference.

The head coach also praised his own players and said that he is very happy with the way his players are working and how they are putting energy into every game.

"I'm very happy with the way my players are working and the energy being put into the games. The only thing is that we must understand that every game has different dynamics. There is a moment for different things for every game," he added.

Cuadrat added that they need to be defensively stronger. He further stated that in the last season, they had more clean sheets but failed to keep it this season.

While concluding, he said that they need to stop letting their opponents create a lot of chances in the game.

"What we have to change is that we have to be defensively stronger. In the past seasons in the ISL, my teams have gotten a lot of clean sheets, which we've failed so far this season. We are working on this. If you see most of our games, the opponent team is creating chances, and it is coming from set pieces, so we have to work on stopping that. We need to stop letting opponents create a lot of chances," he concluded.

East Bengal FC are coming into this match after a 1-2 loss against FC Goa. In their previous five, the Red and Golds have just managed to clinch one win against Hyderabad FC.

Carles Cuadrat's side are standing in ninth place on the ISL standings with just four points after winning one game in their four games in the league.

