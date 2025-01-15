"We try to keep the ball and have a...": NEUFC coach after draw against FC Goa

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 15 : NorthEast United FC assistant coach, Naushad Moosa, praised his side's determination after they secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash, saying that his team plays better when they have a free mind, the leagues website reported.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Moosa credited the Highlanders' collective effort and tactical discipline as they earned a vital point in front of their home crowd.

The game came to life in the second half, with Mohammed Yasir putting the Gaurs ahead in the 65th minute. However, the Highlanders responded swiftly through Jithin MS, whose clinical strike in the 76th minute salvaged the draw for NorthEast United FC. Both teams pushed for a second but were unable to find the winning goal.

"We were expecting a good, quality game - more tactical, especially in the centre of the pitch," Moosa said at the post-match press conference.

"Of course, we created a lot of chances. After getting a goal, that is when I saw my team always getting better. We try to keep the ball and have a free mind, and that is when we play better football," he added.

A point from the encounter took FC Goa up to second spot ahead of Bengaluru FC on goal difference, but they remain eight points adrift of leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant (35 points). They have seven wins, six draws and two losses, giving them 27 points. NEUFC is in the fifth spot with six wins, six draws and four losses, giving them 24 points.

While NorthEast United FC had their sights set on securing all three points, Moosa acknowledged the quality of their opponents.

"A team like FC Goa is consistent. It's never an easy match. But we have also been consistent. If you see our last four or five games, we are not losing points. The way the team is playing now, we are starting to believe in ourselves," he said.

Moosa remained optimistic about their campaign, noting, "We still have eight or nine games left. With some points from these matches, we should be there."

The Highlanders are in the fifth position in the league table with 24 points. When asked about the potential impact of three consecutive draws on the team's mentality, Moosa remained confident.

"To tell you the truth, no. When you lose, that's when you go down. A draw keeps the players motivated and confident. The team is consistent. We are not losing, which is a good thing," he said.

Speaking on the decision-making, particularly of Jithin M.S. whose late goal secured one point for the team, "It is normal. When you're on the pitch, everyone calls for the ball, but it's the man with the ball who makes the decision. It's his call, and we respect that. Near the goal, players have to make their own decisions. Today, Jithin was taking shots and looking for opportunities, which is exactly what we want."

NorthEast United FC will now prepare to secure all three points in their next match against Kerala Blasters FC on January 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor