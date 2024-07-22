"We want to keep him": Manchester United manager Ten Hag's big statement on Scott McTominay

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag is adamant about keeping Scott McTominay amid speculation about his departure from Old Trafford in the ongoing summer transfer window.

In last year's summer transfer window, the 27-year-old Scottish midfielder almost sealed a move away from Old Trafford. But, a failed bid from West Ham United saw him stay with the Red Devils.

Once again, McTominay has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United. According to various reports, he has been linked with Galatasaray, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in recent days. According to Sky Sports, Fulham's opening £17m bid was rejected by Manchester United earlier in the window.

However, the Dutch manager acknowledged that McTominay's performance led to interest from other clubs and admitted that he wants to keep him in the squad for the upcoming season.

"We have very good players, so there will always be an interest from other clubs," Ten Hag said when asked about McTominay's future, as quoted from Sky Sports.

Last season, McTominay was in the starting XI for 27 matches for United. Overall, he scored ten goals after embracing a more advanced role. The 27-year-old also netted seven goals in Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign last year.

"When you score ten goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be an interest. But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad. What he can contribute, as we saw last season, once we had our sixes available, he could play in a more advanced role, and he is a highly interesting player for our team," he added.

Manchester United have already kicked off their pre-season campaign as they bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

They lost their first game against Rosenborg 1-0. They bounced back against Rangers FC last Saturday and clinched a 2-0 win, with Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill featuring on the scoresheet.

Manchester United will play their next game against Arsenal on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, California.

