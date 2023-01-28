We will play with confidence, not arrogance: Bengaluru FC's Simon Grayson

Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson expects his side to carry on with the momentum after winning three consecutive games in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season when they welcome Chennaiyin FC to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday.

It was a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, and head coach Grayson mentions it is an important game for both teams, who are in the race to qualify for the playoffs. The league is coming into the last phase before the knockout rounds, and there will be vital games to witness.

The Blues are high on confidence after a hattrick of victories, which is considered to be a massive boost along with the game being played at their home ground.

"It is going to be an important game for us and Chennaiyin FC as well, this weekend and the next weekend there are going to be some vital matches that will shape the way the league finishes. All we can do is control our performance, we go into the game with a lot of confidence after three wins in a row which is really pleasing, we will play with confidence and not arrogance. We are respectful of what the opponent can pose as they have some good players, it will be an exciting game," head coach Simon Grayson said in the official pre-match press conference.

"We want to keep working hard in the training, not get carried away. As a coach and even with the players, we have been level headed and we need to be ruthless and keep defending as a team," he added as quoted by the ISL website.

Chennaiyin FC have been winless in their last five games with four draws and a loss and the Englishman expects Saturday's opponents to come out of that zone and try to get a win against the Blues.

"When you are at this stage of the season then there is a need to try and win the games and they (Chennaiyin FC) will be desperate to get out of the room that we were in not so long ago. That is how football can change and they have got some talented players, teams do have some dips throughout the season. Hopefully we have had our bad moments and now we kick off the season strongly to see where it takes us," stated the head coach of the Blues.

This particular stage of the season in the league is when the result is all that matters and where the fixture is being played (home or away) is not a concern for many teams as everyone will look to win and put pressure on the rest of the teams in the league trying to qualify for the knockouts.

It was no different for Bengaluru FC's head coach, who is optimistic about the game on Saturday.

"If we get a positive result, it puts extra pressure on the rest of the teams (ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC or Chennaiyin FC) and we want to win and get three points to get further up the table," he commented.

"The home ground is known for its atmosphere. We have not won enough games at home to witness the real atmosphere, and it's frustrating, but now we have got our form and it is going to be a cracking evening on Saturday. This place (home ground) would be absolutely rocking if we give them something to cling on to," Grayson added.

( With inputs from ANI )

