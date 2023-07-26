Wrexham hands first pre-season defeat to Manchester United

California [US], July 26 : Wrexham handed Manchester United their first defeat of pre-season tour at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Wrexham won the match 3-1.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag decided to put up a young with Jonny Evans being the sole defender.

However, Wrexham team proved to be much of a challenge for the young red devils.

League Two side an advantage with initial goals.

The young team enjoyed a good amount of possession before conceding two goals in under ten minutes. However, they failed to test Ben Foster who was a part of the Manchester back in 2005.

Wrexham, who struggled for possession in the early phase of the game, also found it hard to create chances on the break.

Paul Mullin's clash with Manchester United's goalkeeper forced a brief delay in the game. After the resumption, Wrexham looked like a brand-new team.

Wrexham broke the stalemate, Liam McAlinden dinked the ball into the box and Lee finished it off to score the opening goal of the game.

Manchester United tried to rally after going down but Wrexham struck again with Hayden finding himself on the scoresheet this time.

Moments before the first half, the red devils pulled one back with Marc Jurado.

The second half started on a completely different note for United in comparison to their first-half performance. Dan Gore was shown a red card just two minutes after the restart.

Thirty minutes later Wrexham doubled their lead yet again with substitutes Jacob Mendy and Dalby combining to seal the game.

