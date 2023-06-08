"You don't get moments like this in football", says West Ham manager David Moyes after winning Conference League title

Prague [Czech Republic], June 8 : In the final match of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, West Ham United defeated Fiorentina 2-1 at the Fortuna Arena Stadium.

The English football club, West Ham United secured a major title in 43 years after defeating the Italian football club, Fiorentina.

According to the official website of West Ham United, manager David Moyes said, "This is fantastic, I have had a long career in football and you don't get many moments like this but thankfully tonight we've got the result we've wanted.

He added, "My Dad was here. I've just had a picture with him on the pitch and it was great. He's still going strong and he wanted to come to the game. It is a great moment to have your family at the game for. These moments, as a manager, they don't come around too often."

He further said, "It means just as much to my dad as it does to me. The family, from when you're a young boy, they support you in football. You don't always get good moments in football but today is a great moment for us", as per the official website of West Ham United.

With the win over Fiorentina, David Moyes won his first major trophy as a manager. He added another feather to his hat as he completed his 1097 match as a football manager.

Moyes also appreciated the club and the supporters, he said, "West Ham is a brilliant Club in the east end of London who do a lot of work in the community. It's a big family Club and I think it's getting better and stronger."

He added, "We've got a massive stadium that we've filled all season and tonight is another step on the road towards continued progress."

The first half was a 0-0 draw. In the second half, Said Benrahma scored in the 62nd minute from a penalty kick to give a one-goal lead to West Ham United.

Just after five minutes, Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura scored in the 67th minute of the match to level the score at 1-1.

The match seemed to be headed into extra-time but a late strike by Jarrod Bowen in the 90th minute sealed the win for West Ham United.

Fiorentina took 17 shots out of which only four were on target. They had 68 percent of possession of the ball during the game. They completed a total of 467 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent. Fiorentina committed 15 fouls and received four yellow cards in the match.

West Ham United took eight shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the match was 32 percent. They completed a total of 217 passes with an accuracy of 65 percent. They committed 16 fouls and received four yellow cards in the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor