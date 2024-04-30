33-year-old UP woman gives birth to twins after 10 failed IVF cycles

New Delhi, April 30 In a medical miracle and case of perseverance, a 33-year-old woman has given birth to twins after struggling to conceive for eight years and undergoing 10 failed IVF cycles.

Hailing from a remote area, 200 kilometres ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the woman consulted several doctors at different hospitals in Delhi/NCR.

For most women, one cycle of IVF can take between 4 to 6 weeks.

"Traumatised and emotionally broken", they made a last attempt at Birla Fertility & IVF, where the doctors found medical reasons for their infertility as well as failed IVF cycles.

"Testing revealed that the woman was struggling with primary subfertility and recurrent implantation failure, while her husband had a high DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI), and his semen cultures were positive, that is, his semen had an infection and needed to be treated with antibiotics," Muskaan Chhabra, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF, Lajpat Nagar, told IANS.

Further, a hysteroscopy (examination of the uterus) revealed slight abnormalities such as an enlarged cavity and scratching on the uterine wall.

The doctor also asked the couple to make several lifestyle changes and started a prolonged course of antioxidants.

"She also underwent 'Era Testing', a specialised test to find the correct window of implantation. Once this was determined, we advised the patient to undergo a donor IVF cycle followed by an intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). The transfer of two embryos was done as per the Era timing and after 15 days the patient tested positive for pregnancy," Muskaan said.

