37 inmates test Covid positive in Patna's Beur jail

Patna, June 28 As many as 37 inmates of Patna's Beur jail tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

According to an official, the tests were carried out in last 24 hours.

After the inmates tested positive, the jail administration isolated them inside the premises and started the process of sanitation.

The security outside the jail is also strengthened with a large number of police and RAF personnel deployed there. The jail administration has temporarily stopped visitors from coming to jail to meet inmates.

Besides Beur jail, 80 persons tested corona positive in Patna on Monday.

In the last one week, Patna saw 531 cases and infection rate rose from 0.5 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

Dr Mukul Kumar Singh, in-charge of pandemic cell of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital Patna claimed the cases are increasing in Patna. Four medical staffers of NMCH also tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Besides Patna, 11 persons tested positive in Gaya, nine in Bhagalpur, four each in Arwal, Banka, Samastipur, three each in Rohtas and Saharsa, two each in Katihar and Munger and one each in Aurangabad, Bhojpur, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Madhepura, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur.

